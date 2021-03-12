President Joe Biden said Thursday in a primetime address to the nation that his goal is for the U.S. to be “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.
Biden said the hope is for “small gatherings” on Independence Day with the prospect of backyard barbecues “when we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”
After last year when things were far from normal, some upcoming events in Douglas County that typically have large gatherings will indeed be closer to normal, but not entirely back to the way they were before 2020.
The city of Douglasville announced Friday it is planning a 4th of July Virtual Shoebox Parade rather than having its Independence Day Parade along Church Street.
However, the city is still planning its annual fireworks display on the evening of July 4, according to Jason Post, Douglasville’s community relations director. Citizens are encouraged to find safe and socially distanced locations for viewing the fireworks which will be launched from the West Pines Golf Club, Post said.
Both the parade and fireworks were canceled last year.
“The Fourth of July holiday is such a wonderful time for communities to come together and celebrate,” Post said. “While it still isn’t feasible to have an in-person parade with large crowds, we wanted to make sure we still have options for our community to connect and celebrate together.”
Also, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County recently announced that the annual Taste of Douglasville — which was postponed and eventually canceled last year — is moving from Church Street to a more scaled-back event at the CAC on Campbellton Street on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The CAC’s lawn area will be filled with handmade arts and crafts and better living vendors as well as a few food trucks for Taste of Douglasville, the CAC said in a recent release. A special Kids Korner activity bag will keep the smallest citizens entertained and active.
The CAC will be selling “Restaurant Tasting Booklets” for $40 each. Each booklet will have a wide variety of food tickets offering free food items from local restaurants, valued at over $100. Tasting Booklets will be on sale April 9 through May 21 at the CAC.
The booklets will also be sold on May 15 between 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the CAC.
Tasting Booklets can be purchased at http://artsdouglas.org/taste-of-douglasville/, in-person at the CAC or by calling 770-949-2787 during normal operating hours. Admission to Taste of Douglasville is free.
The Douglasville shoebox parade on July 4 is being billed by the city as a “big celebration on a small scale.”
The parade will feature shoebox floats created by residents, families, students, businesses, churches and organizations. Shoeboxes must be decorated in a family-oriented manner capturing the spirit of the community and what the holiday, or this year’s theme, “Parade of Stars,” means to the shoebox decorator.
Those interested can submit their entry by completing the online registration form on the city of Douglasville’s website at DouglasvilleGA.gov/ShoeboxParade. Submissions are being accepted now through April 2. Completed shoebox floats can be dropped off at Douglasville City Hall — 6695 Church St. Douglasville, GA 30134. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The virtual shoebox parade will be live-streamed on July 4, at 1:30 p.m. on The City of Douglasville’s Facebook page.
Prizes for best float will be awarded in the following categories:
Red, White & You: Awarded to the entry which best depicts the parade theme.
A+: Awarded to one Douglas County, GA student currently in grade K-12, including public, private, home, and charter schools.
Class Act: Awarded to a classroom in the community, including private and charter schools.
Best Family: Awarded to a family in the community.
Best Individual: Awarded to an individual in the community
Best Business: Awarded to a business in the community.
Best Organization/Non-Profit: Awarded to a Douglas County nonprofit organization/church.
Fan Favorite: Following the virtual parade, viewers can vote for their favorite float on the City of Douglasville’s Facebook page. The photo with the most likes will be recognized as the Fan Favorite. The winner of the Fan Favorite award will receive a grand prize award.
For full details on the parade and to find out how you can be a part of the big celebration, visit the City’s website at www.douglasvillega.gov/shoeboxparade.
