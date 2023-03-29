Although the first day of Spring was March 20th, the Douglasville Police Department is officially ushering in the season this Saturday with a Spring Festival and its 3rd Annual Community Bicycle Ride.

Check in time for the bike ride will begin at 7 a.m., with the 27-mile ride starting at 8 a.m. Riders will leave from the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Rd., and the ride will end there as well, according to Chief Gary Sparks. A $25 fee includes a graphic T-shirt and a goodie bag.

