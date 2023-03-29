Although the first day of Spring was March 20th, the Douglasville Police Department is officially ushering in the season this Saturday with a Spring Festival and its 3rd Annual Community Bicycle Ride.
Check in time for the bike ride will begin at 7 a.m., with the 27-mile ride starting at 8 a.m. Riders will leave from the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Rd., and the ride will end there as well, according to Chief Gary Sparks. A $25 fee includes a graphic T-shirt and a goodie bag.
This is a rain-or-shine event and there will be no refunds, said Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean. But Sparks said don’t let the prospect of rain deter you from having a great day on the ride and at the festival.
“The forecast looks like rain will be earlier in the morning, so bring your umbrella and get ready to have a good time,” Sparks said.
Participants who have not pre-registered for the ride may register the morning of the event. Riders will be asked to sign a waiver and release to participate.
The Spring Festival is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will conclude at 4 p.n. This free event is open to the public to attend, although vendors and food trucks have already been vetted and registered, Sparks said.
In addition to food and vendors, activities will include an egg hunt, Touch-a-Truck, K-9 Demo, information booths, and an opportunity to meet public safety officials.
“We welcome all of the people we serve in the city and the county to come out and have a fun day,” Sparks said. “We will have something of interest for all family members to participate in.”
