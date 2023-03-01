A Georgia House panel on Tuesday aired out much-debated sweeping legislation that would prevent local governments from regulating everything from the color of a home’s exterior to the amount of vinyl siding to whether a home can be built on a concrete slab.

Macon Republican Rep. Dale Washburn presented his two companion bills during Tuesday’s House Governmental Affairs subcommittee meeting that he said will make new houses more affordable for first-time buyers who he says are priced out of the market because of overreaching local building codes. There is fierce opposition to House Bill 517 from local government officials who don’t want to be handcuffed in determining design and zoning standards that fit into their communities. They fear that shoddy new rental housing will be built under the guise of filling Georgia’s workforce housing shortage.

Trending Videos