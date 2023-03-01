A House panel signed off on a bipartisan plan Tuesday to divert some 17-year-old defendants to the state’s juvenile court system, backing the bill over the objections of Georgia sheriffs.

Georgia is currently one of three states where 17-year-olds accused of a crime are adjudicated alongside adults in state superior court. The bill’s sponsor, Canton Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger, has pushed to change that for several years now through her “raise the age” proposals.

