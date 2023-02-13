A bill introduced last month in the General Assembly would ban superior court clerks and probate judges from keeping passport application fees as personal income.
Senate Bill 19 was introduced by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, after a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor took home more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Taylor after an employee said Taylor ordered her to delete records related to the fees.
Superior court clerks are currently allowed by federal law to keep the $35 passport processing fee as long as state law allows it. Georgia law currently allows it.
SB 19, if approved, would require the passport fees be split between the county’s general fund and the clerk’s office, according to the AJC. Counties would have the option to adjust the split.
The bill does not address other fees that state law currently allows elected officials to pocket.
In Douglas County, Clerk of Courts Annetta Danley Stembridge made $299,044.33 last year, including $197,400 in passport fees, records obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Request show.
“I don’t apologize for it because it is allowed,” Stembridge said. “I do understand that some people are abusing that privilege. I love the fact we get the money, and I share it with my staff.”
Stembridge said while she keeps 100% of the passport fees, she uses some of the money to “enhance our office.”
“I do an employee of the month and take care of my staff on their birthdays,” Stembridge said. “I give performance bonuses to my employees. I think that helps with attitude and helps them understand the importance of good customer service. I think this has made a big difference.”
Tammy Howard, who was Douglas County’s Clerk of Courts from 2013 through 2020, said she gave a percentage of the passport fees back to the county to help cover the cost of mailing passport applications and to help pay the salary of the person working the passport window.
Howard made $135,385.69 her last year in office, including $29,847.50 in passport fees, in what was a down year for travel at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry predicted most clerks will opt out offering the passport service if the personal compensation goes away.
“It is additional work, and it’s not part of our constitutional duty,” DeBerry told the AJC.
However, Stembridge said she will continue offering the service in Douglas even if the bill is passed. She said she hopes to hire a photographer in the future who can do passport photos for applicants in her office.
