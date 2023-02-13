Passport Fees

Annetta Danley Stembridge

A bill introduced last month in the General Assembly would ban superior court clerks and probate judges from keeping passport application fees as personal income.

Senate Bill 19 was introduced by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, after a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor took home more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022.

