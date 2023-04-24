The opening reception for the Sweetwater Camera Club’s “Birds, Butterflies and Beautiful Cars” exhibit was held Saturday at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
The exhibit runs through June 29 and features 62 photos taken in Douglas County by 15 SCC members. The exhibit is part of the camera club’s 35th anniversary celebration. The museum is also celebrating 25 years this year.
“I’m beyond proud of our members, as they put so much work into these photographs and making this exhibit shine,” said Sweetwater Camera Club President Krystal Horne. “The fact that all of these photos were taken right here in Douglas County makes this exhibit even more phenomenal. SCC is celebrating 35 years while the Douglas County Museum of History and Art is celebrating 25 years. I’m grateful to the museum for not only being judges but for allowing us the opportunity to highlight our community through photography.”
Richard Nichols, president of Image Electronic Information Systems, created the SCC logo. Nichols said the energy Saturday was palpable.
“The energy spiraling through that room was boiling over at times,” he said.
The following awards were presented Saturday:
Birds
• 1st Place: “Lucky Ducks” by Janet Newton
• 2nd Place: “Apple Blossom Time in GA” by Diane Yancey
• 3rd Place: “Ruby Throated Hummingbird” by Jerry Frost
• Judges: Richard Nichols and Laura Lieberman
Butterflies
• 1st Place: “Butterfly Kiss” by Diane Yancey
• 2nd Place: “Three Butterflies” by Jerry Frost
• 3rd Place: Stella “Garden Visitor” by Stella Spyrou
Beautiful Cars
• 1st Place: “Front View” by Stella Spyrou
• 2nd Place: “Decisions” by Stella Spyrou
• 3rd Place: “Sportcar Exhaust” by Marge Frost
Best of Birds
• Pileated Mating Dance, Janet Newton
• Judge Millie Cole, Ornithologist
Best of Butterflies
• “Lunchtime” by Dee Dee Brown
• Judge: Marjorie Stansel, Douglas County Master Gardeners President
Best of Cars
• “Nose Up” by Stella Spyrou
• Judge: Andy Freeman, Streetside Classics
Best In Show
• Janet Newton, “Pileated Mating Dance”
• Judge: Douglas County Museum of History and Art Staff
The coveted People’s Choice Award will be voted on by visitors to the museum through June.
The exhibit will be on display during the annual Hydrangea Festival in June. The exhibit will add to the mix of activities happening around town, with the festival, said SCC President Emeritus Janet Newton.
“People’s Choice award is for the community to be involved. It’s all about Douglas County,” Newton said previously. “They’ll be able to vote in the People’s Choice, plus everything going on with the Hydrangea Festival. There’s things at the Community Arts Center, at O’Neal Plaza, the museum, the flower show, the mini-garden, and we’re also in there too.”
