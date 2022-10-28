A bird’s-eye view of media mogul Tyler Perry’s new house has made for some spectacular visuals. Drone photographer David Wald has taken some drone shots of Tyler Perry’s $100 million mansion in Douglas County that show an estate that rivals or would even surpass something that Elvis Presley would have envied.
The 40,000 square-foot mansion rests atop 2,100 acres in Douglasville, just outside of Atlanta and a short drive from Tyler Perry Studios. The estate also features a massive lap pool and a rather grand property entrance.
According to a June article in the AJC, photos of the estate had begun surfacing online. The estate is a personal project of Perry’s that has been in the works for years.
The project dates back to 2013, when the Madea actor reportedly purchased 856 acres in Douglas County — a lot once destined to house more than 1,300 Georgia residents.
TMZ (a tabloid website owned by Fox Corporation) later revealed photos of the estate revealing a gargantuan luxury home, acres upon acres of personal property and seemingly a private airstrip.
With photos of the estate spreading over the internet, people have voiced their excitement on social media.
Wald, who lives in Cobb, was contacted by phone about his drone shots of the property done just last month.
Wald said he’s drawn to architecture and it was the Perry estate’s gigantic — or “ginormous” — size that was the appeal for him.
“I like architecture so I mostly take videos of the city, or nature — and I really liked the architecture of his building. I was interested in seeing how the construction was progressing,” Wald said.
Wald spent about an hour droning from a spot off the actual property and discovered an interesting detail, but he said he didn’t know about that until he saw the drone video afterwards.
“He has verses from “Psalm 91” running the length of the back of the building, ‘You are my refuge, my fortress...,’ ” he said.
Wald was not alone in droning over the Perry property, but he says he thinks he’s been one of the most recent to post video of the site, which he said he shot on Sept. 20.
Wald has an FAA-certified license and makes videos both as a hobbyist and mixes that with some commercial work.
Wald retired early after moving to Atlanta to work in the early 2000s from Long Island, N.Y. He got into the drone thing in 2020, he said.
Wald said it only took him a few flights to learn the flying part coupled with a lot of video instruction on YouTube. He said that, for him, making and editing video had the biggest learning curve.
As for the flying part, he explained it’s not like kids flying remote-controlled airplanes. He had to go through hours-long exams to get certified.
Since getting involved in 2020 he’s met a lot of people with drone groups in Georgia and around the country. Wald is a member of Georgia Drone Pilots.
Part of flying a drone is also knowing how to know where you can and can’t fly, he said.
And he pointed out that when he’s up and running there are apps on his phone that let him know the parameters of where he’s allowed to fly.
“It’s a very detailed sport-hobby where you know exactly where you are or aren’t allowed to fly, and different heights you can fly and that sort of thing — and even if there’s an area where you’re not allowed to fly — you can ask for permission from the FAA and get it,” he said.
Tyler Perry purchased a 17-acre mansion on West Paces Ferry Road in 2009 for $9 million, almost pocket change compared to the reported price of his new Douglasville estate. After spending millions renovating the Buckhead property, Perry sold it to evangelist David Turner for $17.5 million in 2016, the AJC reported.
A year before, Perry started another major project with Tyler Perry studios.
He purchased 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson site in 2015 for $30 million and invested more than $250 million in construction and renovations. Tyler Perry Studios was said to be larger by acreage than any major L.A. studio, and remains the only major film studio in
the nation to be owned by an African-American.
Best known for his dozen “Madea” movies, Perry has built a media empire. In early March Perry gave a speech to Emory University graduates in which the billionaire emphasized ‘the value of hard work.’
