A bird’s-eye view of media mogul Tyler Perry’s new house has made for some spectacular visuals. Drone photographer David Wald has taken some drone shots of Tyler Perry’s $100 million mansion in Douglas County that show an estate that rivals or would even surpass something that Elvis Presley would have envied.

The 40,000 square-foot mansion rests atop 2,100 acres in Douglasville, just outside of Atlanta and a short drive from Tyler Perry Studios. The estate also features a massive lap pool and a rather grand property entrance.

