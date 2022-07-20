The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 at its voting legislative meeting on Tuesday to approve Ramona Bivins as chief finance officer for Douglas County.
Bivins brings over 25 years experience in governmental accounting, budgeting, and finance. Prior to Douglas County, Bivins served as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Clayton County Board of Commissioners for more than nine years, where she was responsible for the Internal Audits and Finance Departments. Additionally, she served as a member of the Clayton County Public Employees’ Pension Board, holding the office of Secretary of the Board.
Prior to her role with Clayton County Board of Commissioners, she worked for two of the largest school districts in Georgia, serving as the Budget Director and Interim Chief Financial Officer with Clayton County Board of Education and as Director of Budget for the Atlanta Public Schools System, managing funds nearing three quarter of a billion dollars. Additionally, she has held management positions while employed with the State of Georgia as well as school systems in Texas and Tennessee.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Public Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management in Atlanta, Ga., and is currently pursuing a EdD in Leadership and Learning in Organizations at Vanderbilt University. She has completed the Local Government Level I Certification Program and Local Government Accounting Series Certification through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the first cohort of their Public Finance Leaders Academy.
Bivins’ official start date is July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.