A late-evening fire caused heavy damage to a Highway 5 dental office building last week.
Douglas County firefighters responded to the fire at the Douglasville Family Dental Center on July 1 at around 10:40 p.m. after receiving calls from motorists.
No one was in the building when the fire started, according to a fire report which also showed that the southbound lane of Highway 5 was closed for several hours.
It only took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, a fire report stated.
“We have upped our training, and increased our training hours,” Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “I think it is making a big difference in our response time.”
The single-story commercial building didn’t have a sprinkler system due to the age of the building, the report stated.
“It was bad but not as bad as it could have been,” Jolivette said. “With it being after hours, no one was in the building. Our guys were quick on the response.”
Jolivette said the fire is still under investigation, but initial findings indicate it may have been started by a homeless person.
“We think he might have accidentally started it, and it got out of control,” Jolivette said. “We are still investigating everything and looking at video.”
The building suffered major fire damage to one corner and the business suffered extensive fire and smoke damage to the front office area, according to a fire report. The rest of the building also suffered extensive smoke damage, the report stated.
According to the dental office Facebook page, staff is reaching out to patients to adjust appointments. The Facebook post said the dental office might be “down a couple weeks” as they attempt to reopen at a nearby location temporarily.
“Dr. Crowe and Dr. McIntire and staff have always been there for this community and today we are asking for you to be there for us in prayer and in person when we WILL open our doors again at our current location after repairs or nearby in the mean time,” the Facebook post stated. “This is just a bump in the road and we look forward to serving you and your families again soon.”
