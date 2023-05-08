The Blu Rose Art Bistro in Douglasville is more than just a restaurant, and can serve as a business venue, complete with free Wi-Fi.
But that’s not all. On Saturdays, customers can enjoy live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while taking in a local artist’s work displayed on the walls.
Local artist Vinny Sherfield’s art is on display at the Blu Rose at 12441 Veterans Memorial Hwy and the exhibit will run through May. The show title is “The Storyteller” as each painting tells a story.
Sherfield, reached by phone, says the exhibit is acrylic and mixed media, and a lot of its subject matter is political in nature, current events, workers overcoming obstacles, voting issues, policing, housing, and thus far, he said, it’s been very well received. The exhibit runs from April 1st through May.
Sherfield’s experience with Blu Rose precedes the bistro when it was the Douglasville School of Art.
“That’s where I got my start. Dr. Robby Pope encouraged me to use the facility. That was like a catalyst and it was a great opportunity for me,” he said.
Sherfield says that having the art displayed at the Blu Rose creates a stronger link with the community than if it were just a restaurant.
“I think they wanted to encourage local artists to have a venue to showcase their work. It ties them in greatly to the community and gives them a voice, a local representation,” he said. “So it was a wonderful opportunity for me to start showcasing work again, it’s been great to see it transition from an art school to an art bistro,” he said.
Sherfield migrated from cold Massachusetts winters to Georgia around 2003, he said.
He moved to Douglasville from Springfield Mass. He’s a self-taught artist and his day job is as a landscape designer with Best Rate Landscape and Design.
Sherfield says that the Blu Rose art exhibits can also help to open a door to more artists in the future. His exhibit will be followed by another local artist.
“The great thing about this space is that they support local artists,” he said. “There aren’t that many venues for black art, especially for younger artists coming up — and they don’t know how to get their work out.”
Sherfield says that the art work displayed can be purchased.
“And at the close [in late May] I’ll do some spoken word poetry based on the paintings within the exhibit. So that pulls the audience in and also gives them more information about the painting,” Sherfield said.
Sherfield says the Blu Rose Bistro would be well worth a visit.
“People will not only be pleasantly surprised by the story telling nature of the art, they’ll also be surprised by the affordable prices and the quality of the food, so it’s great food and a great show,” he said.
Blu Rose opened in the fall of 2017 and also offers take-out and delivery. They’re open six days a week and closed on Mondays. The Blu Rose is also an event venue with space for up to 75 people.
