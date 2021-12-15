The Douglas County Board of Commissioners adopted a $104.6 million 2022 budget during Tuesday’s meeting.
The BOC pledged last year that they would not spend more than the previous year’s revenue — which was $104.6 million.
However, resident Sharon Bachtel told commissioners before the vote that they were being “deceiving” by adopting a budget that doesn’t go over last year’s revenue. She pointed to $400,000 in expenses she said would be added in March.
Still, Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, the lone Republican, called the budget “very balanced” when asked about her ‘yes’ vote after the meeting.
“No budget is perfect, but this one is very balanced,” Guider said. “I think we addressed the issues that needed to be taken care of like public safety. I had some input on the budget.”
County officials said the budget reflects the commitment the county made to increase employee salaries.
Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, the county will give its 1,111 employees a raise starting next year.
ARPA money will cover the next two years for the raises, and starting in 2024 the county will have to use money from its collected revenue to foot the salaries.
The original proposed budget was at $103.5 million and was presented at an earlier meeting.
However, after making some additions, the BOC adopted the $104.6 million budget.
Property taxes will make up 56% of the budget, which is the largest revenue source for the county. The county spends 36% of the budget on public safety.
Interim Finance Director Roselyn Miller said the finance department used a 93% collection rate to establish the budget.
Miller said that budget requests from department heads had about a $114 million price tag, which would have been about $10 million more than the budget threshold for the upcoming year.
Guider said the extra million dollars that the BOC decided on still puts them in a ‘good’ place.
“You can go through there and pick some things out,” Guider said. “I feel confident with it.”
