BOC approves $300K for financial literacy program

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted April 19 to approve an agreement with the University of West Georgia to provide financial literacy and entrepreneurship programming resources to residents.
The program is officially called The Douglas County Master Class Series -Financial and Entrepreneurship Recovery Fundamentals.
It will be a three-year agreement with UWG for a $307,000 price tag that will be funded through C.A.R.E.S. Act funds received by the county.
UWG professor Kim Holder, who will help oversee the program, told the BOC during its meeting last week that the program could provide life-changing information to the county’s citizens.
“By providing expert guidance, over time, we should see outcomes that provide additional social and material support,” Holder said. “This matters because just like there is a cycle of poverty, cycles of wealth also exist.”
BOC vice-chair Kelly Robinson, who heads the finance committee, helped push for the program.
“I’ve long advocated for providing our residents with not only the means to fiscally succeed, but also the knowledge to obtain financial freedom,” Robinson said. “This program will do both and is a dream come true. It is the perfect way to observe Financial Literacy Awareness Month.”
The program is expected to launch next month, and residents can access the program through a customized webpage on the county’s official website.
“We are pleased to pass along this federal funding directly to the citizens through this program, and we are excited to partner with the University of West Georgia to provide this important and valuable opportunity for our citizens,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said.
The county received $5.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.
