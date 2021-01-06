The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of land Tuesday where a new Department of Driver Services office will be built.
Last August, the BOC announced that the county had been granted a DDS site by the state.
The cost to purchase the land, which is located on Earl D. Lee Boulevard between A-1 Bail Bonds and the county jail, comes at a price tag of $600,000 for 4.453 acres. The site backs up to Interstate 20 near the Fairburn Road interchange.
A timetable for construction of the new DDS facility was not provided.
The new DDS site will also house a Commercial Driver’s License testing facility. It will be the fourth CDL testing site in the state.
Back when the announcement was originally made that Douglas was getting a new DDS office, state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said one of the big selling points for the county was that the state needed a CDL testing site in the western part of the state.
“They have one in the North, South and East part of the states,” said Dugan, who played a big role in helping secure the DDS bid. “It worked out for the county. It was a combination of things and Douglas County fit the need. The county was willing to work with the state.”
In the past, the county had been turned down in its request for a DDS site. All of Douglas County’s neighbors including Carroll, Cobb, Fulton and Paulding counties have DDS offices for state residents to take the written and road test to obtain licenses in addition to conducting other DDS business.
The BOC will have to amend its recently passed $98.7 million budget to reflect the cost of the land purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.