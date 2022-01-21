The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to unanimously approve a contract with an Alpharetta architectural firm to do an assessment of the courthouse and the need for a potential new administration building.
By a 5-0 vote, the BOC awarded Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects a contract for a programming assessment of the courthouse and proposed new administration building during a Jan. 18 virtual meeting.
The amount of the contract is $38,000 and the money will come out of the county’s contingency fund.
“We will be looking at spacing at the courthouse and review the needs for future space,” said Hamilton E. Holmes Jr., business development director at Pieper O’Brien Herr. “Douglas County has grown a lot over the years. With the growth you need to take a look at the spacing needs.”
The assessment is expected to take about six-eight weeks to complete.
The current courthouse opened in 1998 with most of the county’s departments under one roof. In recent years, as the court system has grown, the tax commissioner’s office and other department have moved off-site.
There has been discussion about a new administration building that would house the county commission and other departments since Tom Worthan was chairman of the BOC. In recent months, the BOC has talked about building the new administration building around the Lee Road and Highway 92 intersection.
In other BOC action
• Voted unanimously to set qualifying fees for this years elections. The fees will be District Commissioner ($671.31), Solicitor General ($3,854.64), Magistrate Judge ($2,643.29) and Board of Education ($619.86). Qualifying for the May 24 primary election is set for March 7-11,
• Approved the plat for the The Grove Park subdivision located off Lake Monroe Road. The developer is now proposing to build 64 homes rather than the 65 originally planned for the 38-acre site 17 years ago. Grove Park was a subdivision that was started but never finished after the housing market crashed in 2008.
