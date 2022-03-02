The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award a contract for site work on its new Georgia Department of Driver Services facility.
Site work on the DDS facility off Earl Lee Boulevard adjacent to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will begin in about three weeks.
Gordian was awarded the $1.7 million contract to handle the site work. The total cost of the project including construction is estimated at $3.4 million.
Last August, the BOC announced that the county had been approved to get the site, which will be run by the state.
The contract for Gordian was approved for $1,774,660 but work could be done for less if a retaining wall is not built on the property.
Development Services Director James Worthington told the BOC during Tuesday’s virtual meeting that if they don’t built the wall that it would be a $300,000 savings for the project.
After being awarded the DDS facility, the county purchased a parcel of land for the office location as part of the agreement.
DDS will acquire the land after all site work, such as installing stormwater pipes and utilities, is completed, according to a news release.
DDS is responsible for constructing the 8,000 square-foot customer service center per the approved building plans, including 16 issuing counters, 20 testing stations for the written portion of license test, and providing all fixtures, furniture, and equipment for the interior.
Last year, Douglas County Commissioners approved entering a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Driver Services to build the facility.
The new DDS site will also house a CDL testing facility.
In the past, the county had been turned down in its request for a DDS site.
DDS offices in Carroll and Paulding counties are the closest sites for county residents to take the written and road tests to obtain licenses.
State Sen. Mike Dugan, who played a key role in negotiations with the state, said one of the big selling points for the county was the state needed a CDL testing site in the western part of the state.
