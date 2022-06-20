Connect Douglas is celebrating the third anniversary of the Fixed Route Bus Service and invites the public to take part in all the festivities! Connect Douglas is offering free rides to the public on its fixed route, flex route, and paratransit bus services continuing through Saturday, Sept. 3.
Connect Douglas, located at 8800 Dorris Road in Douglasville, is the public commuter-oriented transit program of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners through the Department of Community Services.
The program and its transit services have served Douglas County under its former name, Douglas County Rideshare, since 1986. The Fixed Route Bus service with its accompanying “flex” and Americans with Disabilities (ADA) paratransit service launched under Connect Douglas June 20, 2019.
The BOC approved the free rides at their June 7 meeting. Connect Douglas newly named Director, Ron Roberts stated that this is a great opportunity for residents and guests to be re-introduced to the bus system or experience the reliable service for the first time.
“During the onset of COVID-19, transit systems across the county experienced ridership declines of 65%-75% or more," Roberts said. "Connect Douglas launched the Summer of 2019 and seven to eight months later the pandemic hit. The pandemic was rough for many Americans in lot of different ways including our residents here,” Roberts said. He also stated that “we were able to maintain a safe and reliable service for our essential workers and residents during the pandemic. Our Fixed Route bus ridership has been increasing ever since.”
Roberts mentioned that he is excited for even more residents and guests to experience Connect Douglas transit. Roberts said, “the 3rd Anniversary free rides and activities are a great fun way for the public to learn more about us while having fun in the community.”
Connect Douglas 3rd Year Anniversary Activities Include:
• Free Rides on Fixed Route Bus Service until September 3
• Travel Training Events in each Douglas County District
• Go Local Spotlights: weekly highlights of area businesses and commuters
• Participation in Area Community Events: Juneteenth/Job Fair/Hollis St. Jamboree/Six Flags
• Get Connect Community Day: family-friendly event at Connect Douglas MMTC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.