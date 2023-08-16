The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve funds to raise the salaries of 18 assistant district attorneys by $11,000.
The BOC signed off on adding $90,346.19 to the District Attorney’s Office budget as part of the consent agenda.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry called the funds an “urgent need” during Monday’s BOC work session.
A total of 18 of the 21 attorneys in the DA’s office will see their base salaries increase from $73,500 to $84,500 with the money approved by the BOC, McMurry told commissioners during the work session.
“In the metro area, prosecutors are starting at $90,000 to $100,000,” McMurry said. “So we’re significantly below what some of those prosecutors are making elsewhere. And that’s not even considering private practice, which is a whole other matter and significantly more. We know as public servants that we won’t make what we could in private practice. But with the continued inflation, with the continued run up in the market in Fulton County and DeKalb County and all the metro counties, it has been difficult for us to keep people.”
McMurry said what his office sees all too often is young prosecutors cutting their teeth in Douglas before “leaving for greener pastures” after they gain experience.
When prosecutors leave for other counties, McMurry said it creates problems.
“It creates a tremendous burden for our victims and our community who have to then wait longer or shift gears with a new prosecutor picking up the case,” he said. “So that’s an impact that we feel in our office on a daily basis.”
District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan noted that raising the salaries to $84,500 still leaves assistant district attorneys in Douglas below what other metro counties are paying.
McMurry said that they “also sell Douglas County and the unique opportunities that exist here,” pointing out that the county is more peaceful than other more populous counties.
“There is a lot the county has to offer. And a lot of our young prosecutors, many of them see that and are willing to take something of a discount to come here for the opportunity,” he said.
McMurry said District Attorney Dalia Racine was away at a national conference where she was “trying to recruit talent to our office.”
He noted Racine’s reputation at the state level, which he said also helps attract prosecutors.
“She’s an effective prosecutor who has proven on the state level that our office is trying to raise the bar and that’s attractive to people,” he said. “At the same time, compensation matters and that continues to be something we talk about often and that we are constantly looking for ways that we can make the position attractive to young prosecutors because we want people to come here, learn and stay.”
McMurry said the money the BOC approved Tuesday will cover the salary increases through the end of the year and that the DA’s office will incorporate the increases into its 2024 budget.
Carthan asked County Administrator David Corbin at Monday’s work session if the county could financially absorb the cost this year or if the raises should be addressed later.
“We certainly have the capacity to incorporate it now,” Corbin said.
