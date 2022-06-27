SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at Wednesday evening’s legislative meeting to move forward with a contract that would replace the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) System in the Transportation Center using $237,414 in funding from a 2014 federal grant.
“The cameras are needed because the existing cameras are over 10 years old,” Ron Roberts, director of Douglas County Transit Services said. “Replacing them with new technology means a safer and more secure environment for the public.”
The cameras will be installed by the awarded contractor, Network Cabling Infrastructures, LLC (NCI). The new system of cameras will cover the parking lot, the bus platform, and the ingress and egress entrances for tag identification.
