SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County government now has clear direction on how it will strategically move forward the State’s 17th most populated county.
Nearly 50 virtual community listening sessions preceded the approval of the Douglas Forward 2025 Strategic Plan and the Douglas County Organization Restructure by the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 31, county spokesman Rick Martin said in a release.
The BOC will use the plan as guiding documents as it sets unified priorities and policies for the government, Martin said. The organization restructure is designed to support implementation of the strategic plan.
“This strategic plan lays out exactly how we will transform Douglas County Government,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said in a prepared statement. “From infrastructure, public safety, and public health, to economic development, recreational facilities, and programming, our leadership team has developed the blueprint needed to attract and develop a strong workforce and workplace culture.”
Martin said one of the first priorities of this plan identified by County Administrator Sharon Subadan is to address the government’s technology infrastructure.
“The Chief Technology Officer and I are working to dramatically increase the network bandwidth at our government courthouse headquarters from 40 access points to 100. This system upgrade will directly benefit citizens doing online business with the County, expand and enhance the strength of the County’s social platforms, and improve the overall customer service experience,” Subadan said in a prepared statement.
The Board of Commissioners and county leadership considered feedback received from the listening sessions to draft and approve the final plan.
Video recordings and printed summaries from each of the sessions were provided to the public on the County’s various online platforms.
The Douglas Forward 2025 Strategic Plan and the Douglas County Organization Restructure are available on the County’s website www.celebratedouglascounty.com
