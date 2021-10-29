The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to include pay raises for public safety and first responders and all other county employees.
The county will use 27% of the ARPA funding for pay increases for firefighters, EMS, the sheriff’s office, code enforcement, animal services and the coroner’s office.
The measure passed 4-1 during Tuesday’s special called virtual meeting. District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan cast the only no vote.
Public safety employees will receive a 10% increase in 2022 and a 5% pay increase in 2023. Other non-public safety employees will receive a 5% pay increase in 2022 and 2023.
“Our employees deserve more, and we have to take care of our people to keep them,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “There is still more work ahead, but we have made the first step in the right direction to getting more for Douglas County employees.”
In addition, the plan, which was presented by County Administrator Sharon Subadan, would guarantee that no county employee will earn an hourly rate of less than $15 moving forward.
“For the first time in one hundred years, we get to address some issues that we would not have normally been able to address,” District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson said. “It is much needed, and public safety is important.”
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said it was a good gesture by the BOC and helps morale within his department.
“We are excited about it,” Jolivette said. “It is a big boost to the morale of the department. They are real appreciative that the BOC is giving them the raise. They have been working through this pandemic.”
Jolivette called it a “game changer” in the recruitment and retention of personnel.
“There will be direct benefits from this raise as we can now compete with surrounding counties,” he said. “This is a game changer for us. We have had some calls from people wanting to come back. They will now have the resources to take care of their family.”
In her presentation during the meeting Tuesday, Subadan said that once the ARPA money runs out, growth in the business sector in the county will help fund the nearly $8.5 million for the raises that will be added the general budget beyond 2023.
The county received the first half of the ARPA funding in July while the second half should be disbursed one year later if the first allocation is spent.
This will be the second time in two weeks that first responders and public safety personnel have benefited from ARPA funds.
Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp offered one-time bonuses of $1,000 to police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders.
Kemp said during a news conference that police and fire departments and other emergency response agencies will be able to apply to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for grants that will pay for the bonuses between Oct. 1 and the end of the year. The funds will come from Georgia’s $4.8 billion share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.