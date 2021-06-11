The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resurfacing program for 21.5 miles of roads throughout the county.
By a 5-0 vote, the BOC awarded the $4.6 million project to Baldwin Paving Company using a combination of SPLOST and Georgia Department of Transportation funding for the projects.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $4,602,146.99 which draws funding from 2021 GDOT grant of $1.2 million, $3 million from 2016 SPLOST funds and $700,000 from surplus collection.
In all, there are 34 roads totaling 21.5 miles slated for the project.
Last month, the county received four bids for the road projects ranging from $4.625 million to $6.1 million in cost.
Several of the projects are less than a mile in length, however, the longest stretch of road is in District 1.
A road project of 2.62 miles will do resurfacing from North Sweetwater Road to Veterans Memorial Highway.
The Chapel Hill Road to Crooked Creek Bridge project consist of 2.05 miles of roadway, which is second-longest project.
There are three road projects involving District 2’s Mount Vernon Road that is including the project. A 1.64-miles stretch from Country Oaks Drive to Fairburn Road is the longest of the projects.
District 4 has the most mileage of projects with eight roads totaling 5.8 miles. The longest stretch is 1.71 miles of road from Post Road to the Carroll County line that is included for resurfacing.
There is a heavy presence of road infrastructure going on in the county and city.
Two weeks ago, motorist started driving on the new reconfigured Highway 92 between Hospital Drive and I-20 entry/exist ramps.
More federal funding for road projects is expected to come to the county.
Congressman David Scott has submitted the county’s I-20 Diverging Diamond Interchage at Chapel Hill projects to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for consideration for funding.
The project is estimated to cost $5 million to compete.
In all, Scott submitted five projects to the committee in each of the county’s that he represent.
He submitted road projects in Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Clayton and Henry counties. The total amount for all five projects has a $23 million price tag.
Scott said the projects are a good investment for each of the counties for road improvements.
