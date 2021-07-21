SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously 5-0 to invest in upgrading the county’s wireless infrastructure in the Douglas County Courthouse.
The BOC’s approval on the project will also provide updated technology to the County’s newly added facilities which include the new Lithia Springs Senior Center and Boundary Waters Activity Center, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
“By upgrading this outdated equipment, we will be able to provide fast and secure wireless internet to our guests,” Director of Information Services Alex Betancourt said. “Additionally, staff at these facilities will be operating on a more secure and reliable network.”
Martin said one of the main objectives of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Information Services Department is to increase productivity for the county’s operations and increase accessibility to the residents.
Once completed, the wireless network upgrade should lay the groundwork for “a more and exciting experience for staff and citizens connecting to Wi-Fi and using their mobile devices,” Martin said.
“The public and staff will have better access for operational use,” Martin said.
