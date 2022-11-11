The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is considering modifying its alcohol permit ordinance to allow open containers of adult beverages in county parks and buildings.
If adopted, the newly modified ordinance would allow the consumption of beer, wine and spirits in public buildings and parks with a permit during events held at those facilities.
A new ordinance concerning fees would allow the BOC to adopt a revised fee schedule from ‘time to time’ while capping the temporary alcohol permits to four during a calendar year.
If an applicant ‘wishes to exceed four’ permits they would need to obtain a special use permit to host temporary events at their location or facility.
During last month’s work session, the BOC tabled a business item for a vote because codes didn’t match from the county ordinance and the Unified Development Code. An advertised public hearing would have to be held before changes to the alcohol ordinance could be officially adopted by the BOC.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell said he would support the new ordinance but that he wasn’t ‘in favor’ of hard liquor being included in the changes.
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider agreed.
“It is an attack on family values,” Guider said when reached about the proposed ordinance change.
The City of Douglasville allows beer, wine and liquor in its designated downtown entertainment district for certain events if approved by the city council.
During a Nov. 7 committee meeting, the city council discussed allowing open containers and consumption at the new GreyStone Amphitheater, which is expected to open next year on the old jail site downtown. Most amphitheaters in the metro Atlanta area allow patrons to consume alcohol and beer while attending concerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.