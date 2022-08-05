The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to defeat a motion to cap the vital records fees pocketed by Probate Judge Christina Peterson.
District commissioners Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell voted in favor of the cap, while Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and district commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan voted against it.
“We have not looked at establishing capping fees in 150 years in Douglas County, and I’m not sure that this is the day to start,” Jones said at the beginning of Tuesday’s discussion.
Guider, the lone Republican on the board, has been advocating for capping the fees collected by the probate judge since December of 2020, just as Peterson was about to take office.
The fees that Peterson and other constitutional officers such as the tax commissioner and clerk of courts all collect are allowed by state law.
In her first year in office, Peterson took home nearly four times the amount of vital records fees as her predecessor, former Probate Judge Hal Hamrick, collected in his last year in office.
Peterson’s total pay in 2021 was $265,862.15, which included $139,447 in vital records fees, payroll records obtained by the Sentinel show.
In 2020, Hamrick’s total pay was $135,423.81, including $35,121.50 in vital records fees, the records show.
County Attorney Michael Coleman told commissioners that state law allows them to cap the vital records fees Peterson collects at anything over $7,500.
But it was clear from the start Tuesday that Guider didn’t have the votes to enact such a cap.
Robinson, who chair’s the BOC’s finance committee, called Interim Finance Director Roselyn Miller up to cite the total amount of vital records fees collected by Hamrick’s office over his final four years.
Robinson and Jones claimed that Hamrick had pocketed 100% of the vital records fees as Peterson is doing now.
After asking Miller to add Hamrick’s salary and the total of vital records fees his office collected, Jones quipped incorrectly that Hamrick was making more than the governor of California.
However, Guider said she had spoken with Hamrick on Monday, and that Hamrick told her he took home half of the fees collected for death certificates and none of the fees for birth certificates.
In 2020, Miller said Hamrick’s office collected $134,660 in vital records fees. However, the records obtained by the Sentinel show Hamrick only pocketed $35,121.50 in records fees that year, with the remaining roughly $100,000 going to the county’s cofers.
At one point, Guider confirmed that Miller was “just reading numbers” and hadn’t pulled Hamrick’s pay stubs.
“If this board is saying he collected $250,000 he ought to sue this county for slander because he did not collect that,” Guider said.
Guider said other commissioners continue to accuse her of racism for trying to cap the fees Peterson collects.
In comments directed at Peterson, Guider apologized, telling the probate judge that she wasn’t attacking her personally. However, Guider said that, “Because you are a woman of color” and “hold an office doesn’t mean that I can’t talk about your office and the fees.”
Guider suggested capping the fees Peterson takes home at $50,000.
“I’m not saying take it all away,” Guider said. “I’m saying cap it. Make it reasonable. There’s no reason any county official should be making a quarter of a million dollars.”
Jones said she was not aware of any resolution passed by the BOC capping fees collected by previous probate judges.
“Why now?” Jones asked?
Carthan called Guider’s effort to cap the fees “personal.”
“This is a travesty,” Carthan said. “It’s not only a travesty against the probate judge. It’s a travesty against every single elected official in this county to bring this up. … You don’t do this to people. And I won’t be a part of it.”
Jones added: “If we do it for one constitutional officer, we need to look at all of them. And I don’t think we want to touch that.”
Robinson called the effort “just a waste of time.”
At the end of the discussion, Guider made a motion to simply “establish a cap on the total amount of fees” Peterson can collect, as was stated in the wording on Tuesday’s agenda.
Mitchell seconded that motion and then told Guider she should “go back and do just a little more homework” on the exact wording of a more specific resolution with details about the amount of a cap and which fees would be capped.
Guider amended her original motion to cap the fees at $50,000. The amended motion failed for lack of a second, with Mitchell saying he couldn’t second it because of his stated concerns.
The original motion to “establish a cap on the total amount of fees” was then voted on and failed by the 3-2 margin.
