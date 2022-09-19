The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discussed issuing requests for proposals for a new coroner facility and a new backup E-911 facility during Monday’s work session meeting.

The two facilities are needed by the county because the county sold the former E-911 property on Club Drive that currently houses the coroner’s office to the city of Douglasville for $750,000 in April. Douglasville plans to use the property as part of its new Town Green and amphitheater, which are scheduled to open next year.

Trending Videos