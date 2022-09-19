The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discussed issuing requests for proposals for a new coroner facility and a new backup E-911 facility during Monday’s work session meeting.
The two facilities are needed by the county because the county sold the former E-911 property on Club Drive that currently houses the coroner’s office to the city of Douglasville for $750,000 in April. Douglasville plans to use the property as part of its new Town Green and amphitheater, which are scheduled to open next year.
James Worthington, director of development services for the county, said the agreement with the city as part of the sale allows the county 24 months to vacate the property. As a result, he told commissioners the new facilities will need to be built pretty quickly.
Worthington called the new backup E-911 center and coroner’s office “specialty facilities” that would ideally be designed by architecture firms that are “specialty designers.”
Both new facilities would likely be built on property the county already owns, Worthington said.
The backup E-911 facility — which is in addition to the main E-911 center next to the jail that opened 10 years ago — needs to be a building that could survive disasters such as an earthquake or tornado, he said.
Worthington proposed building the E-911 backup facility on roughly 2.5 acres on Central Church Road near Highway 5 in a location that sits next to Douglasville First Church of the Nazarene and across from a Dollar General. The location is near the geographic center of the county, he said.
Worthington said the current estimated cost for the backup E-911 facility is about $4 million and the size of the facility is estimated at around 4,000-square-feet. He said E-911 has been collecting fees for several years that could be used to cover most of the costs.
The new coroner’s office would be built on county property near the courthouse and multimodal transportation center.
Worthington said the estimated size of a new coroner’s office is around 5,000-6,000-square feet and the estimated cost is around $2 million to $2.4 million.
He said proceeds from the sale of the old E-911 property and other funds the county has on-hand add up to about $1.25 million that the county already has for the project.
The BOC is expected to approve issuing RFPs for the designs of both new facilities at Tuesday’s voting meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.