The Douglas County Board of Commissioners at Thursday’s work session discussed preliminary plat approval for a so-called “pipe farm” subdivision that was started in 2005.
The work session was held early due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday. The BOC will hold its regular voting meeting next Tuesday.
The Grove Park subdivision is located off Lake Monroe Road. Phil Shafer, zoning administrator for the county, told commissioners that roads were put in and it became a “pipe farm” for many years.
A new developer is now proposing to build 64 homes rather than the 65 originally planned for the 38-acre site 17 years ago.
Shafer said the lots will be 15,000 square feet and homes will be a minimum of 1,800 square feet.
James Worthington, development services director, said he believes there were eight subdivisions in the county that were started and never finished during the Great Recession including Grove Park. He said he only knew of one that hasn’t been completed and that is due to sewer issues.
“This is another indication and testament that this is the year of rebuilding, revamping and revitalizing,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “So this is good music to my ears.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the BOC discussed setting qualifying fees for the upcoming elections.
Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley said qualifying fees are 3% of the base salaries for each position.
Qualifying fees for the local positions are
• District Commissioner: $671.31 (Districts 1, 3, and 4 are up this year)
• Solicitor General: $3,854.64
• Magistrate Judge $2,643.29
• School Board Member: $619.86 (Districts 2, 3, anad 4 are up this year)
Qualifying for the May 24 primary election is set for March 7-11.
In addition to the county races, all state legislative seats, all congressional seats, one U.S. Senate seat in Georgia and several other statewide seats including governor will be decided this year.
