Henry Mitchell has served six terms in office on the city and county level. He is seeking re-election to the Board of Commissioners in District 1.
Michell, a Democrat, is being challenged for the seat by Republican candidate Elizabeth Bennett.
Mitchell says the best thing about living in the county is its potential for growth.
“The potential for economic growth and residential growth is unlimited,” Mitchell said. “We are a hidden jewel. Once people realize what all the county has to offer, they move here.”
Bennett said the people are what she likes best about the county.
“By far the people,” Bennett said. “I can talk to anyone, anywhere and everyone is so receptive to it. I love when I can have a good laugh with someone I have never met before. We in the county have so much in common — we are all fighting inflation, over taxation and just trying to make ends meet. We need a government that understand.”
Mitchell, a grandfather to 13 grandchildren, has lived in the county the last 35 years. Bennett has four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. She has lived in the county for 33 years.
Negotiating a fair Service Delivery Strategy between the county and the cities is what Mitchell says is the most important issue facing the county.
“We have to all be on the same page,” Mitchell said. “We have to get everybody to the table and understand what is fair for Douglas County as a whole and what is fair for Austell, Villa Rica and Douglasville.”
Bennett points to public safety as the most important issue facing the county.
“Number one issue I see happening is crime.” Bennett said. “Everyone’s safety when they are in their own home is crucial. It is getting to the point that you can’t go out at night alone, or go to the mall. I believe it’s time the board gets behind the sheriff and do whatever is necessary to assure citizens are protected. Also the fire department has been ignored way too long — they need to be fully staffed, including a paramedic at each station. When you are having a heart attack you don’t want to have to wait for a paramedic.
“It is my understanding that for a very long time there are employees that haven’t been paid correctly — and that has to be addressed. After all it’s great to not need the police or fire department but when you need them — you want them there. Once this Board understands that the government is to protect its citizens by decree of the Constitution — maybe they would understand that all other stuff is secondary.”
Mitchell said managing growth will be the key to the county’s future.
“I don’t think that we are going too fast,” he said. “We just have to do a better job at managing the growth. Each of the cities move at a different pace. We have to be better at addressing how they handle the growth.”
Bennett believes the opposite.
“I do believe we are being developed too quickly, but unfortunately you can’t stop people from selling their own land and the purchaser doing what they want to on it,” Bennett said. "This is where the zoning department is crucial to make sure that everything is done correctly. Zoning is important to make sure warehouses are not built in residential areas. Or that apartments are not overrunning our county. There has been a moratorium on building apartments before and I believe this may be the time to revisit that."
Mitchell said his experience makes him the better candidate.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with the community and time in office,” Mitchell said. “I’ve gained the knowledge and experience of what it takes to do the job.”
Bennett said being a longtime citizen and understanding what citizens want makes her the best candidate.
“I am not a politician, and I have no hidden agenda,” Bennett said. “I am a long time citizen of this county that is tired of the abuses I have seen for so many years. Before the current Board we had a “good ol’ boy” network and unless you were part of it you didn’t have a voice. So we voted in a different party hoping we would be listened to – we aren’t. It’s time all the citizens of the county have their concerns heard. It’s time that this Board has the understanding that they are there to represent the people – not meet their own agenda. I can name several instances where we came together as a county and fought for things we did not want – but I truly believe when they have the 'public' meetings – they are just going through the motions.”
