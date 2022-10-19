Republican Ann Jones Guider is stepping aside after 12 years representing District 4 on the Board of Commissioners.
Mark Alcarez, a Republican who has been endorsed by Guider, and Democrat Yvonne Shaw are vying for the open District 4 seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
Shaw, who defeated two other Democrats in May to advance to the general election, is a 40-year-old code enforcement manager who lives in Douglasville.
Alcarez, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary, is a 49-year-old business owner who lives on the Douglas County side of Villa Rica.
Alcarez was born and raised in Douglas County and is married to his wife Jodi. The couple has two sons. Alcarez has some college and also has training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Shaw has lived in the county for 13 years and has four children. She has a bachelor’s degree and is working on a master’s degree in public administration. She also is a certified public manager and has certificates in disciplines including organizational leadership, code enforcement, planning and zoning, and public administration.
Shaw said the best thing about Douglas County is “its diversity with the people and the landscape.”
“There is the small town feel, but with large town amenities,” she said. “Our natural resources and parks are jewels and the creation of new restaurants, retail and developments in our business corridors are attractive to those who live here and those who travel from surrounding cities and states to visit.”
Alcarez said the people are the best thing about Douglas County.
“Some genuinely great people live in our county,” he said. “The kindness and community involvement by many are extraordinary.”
Alcarez said he believes the most important issues facing the county are public safety and property taxes.
“We must do what we can to adequately staff our sheriff’s department,” he said. “Our sheriff’s department is currently short of 20 jailers, 20 on patrol, and three in investigations. We lose a quality of life when the community and its citizens do not feel safe.”
Shaw said she believes public safety is the most important issue facing the county.
“Public safety is paramount and is achieved by working collaboratively with first responders, school, regional and national partners, legislators, judicial partners and the community,” she said. “I would ensure that there is adequate funding to staff first responder positions and provide the necessary resources for them to do their jobs. I would also fund programs that help with criminal diversion, at risk youth, domestic violence, and sobriety. I would support legislation that holds law-breakers accountable.”
Shaw said she doesn’t think the county is developing too fast.
“I know that there are housing shortages across the nation and the State of Georgia has invited numerous industries to relocate to Georgia,” she said. “This has had an impact on the Atlanta metropolitan area as a whole. Douglas County still has greenspace and undeveloped areas that I would like to preserve. Development can be controlled with legislation in planning, zoning and development.”
Alcarez disagreed on the issue of development in the county, saying “infrastructure needs to be updated” before large projects are approved.
“An example is the turn lane that our county has been working on for years at Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard,” he said. “We got the city involved, which we should do since it is within the city limits. We have the new building where Starbucks and Five Guys are located. They have a nice parking lot and sidewalks; now we have to go back and tear that up to make the turning lane. The turning lane will be very close to the parking lot. I would also like to see larger lots for developers with more wooded areas instead of paying a fee to the county and clearing every tree out of the subdivisions. I know our county will continue to grow, but it must be controlled growth.”
On the issue of making the BOC more transparent, Alcarez said he believes it’s time to go back to in-person meetings and “no more Zoom meetings.”
“The world has opened back up, and so should our meetings be to the public,” he said. “And no more self-appointment to committees. That is the responsibility of the Chair. We need to stop making it so complicated that the public understands. We are spending their hard-earned tax dollars; they should fully understand how it is being spent.”
Shaw said she’s not aware of any transparency issues with the BOC.
“That doesn’t mean that a lack of transparency doesn’t exist,” she said. “I appreciate the multiple platforms that are used to keep the public informed and the opportunities that are provided for the public to give feedback on plans and policies. We have the county website, social media, newspapers, direct mail, and email campaigns that serve to keep the public informed of the county’s operations and plans. I think individual commissioners should make themselves more accessible to the public and respond in a timely manner to their constituents when they have concerns or questions.”
On what can be done to put the county on firmer financial footing, Shaw said it’s always good to “look at budgets and programs to see if they are good uses of the allocated funds.”
“I would also look at programs that are funded for limited terms, especially by grant dollars to see if they are going to be sustainable for the long-term,” she said. “Because the county is growing and there have been capital improvements that have not been completed, we have to educate the public on the need to bring the county up to a certain standard. These standards help with public safety, economic development, and quality of life. We must also look at our revenue streams, fees, and fines to ensure that they are adjusted for inflation. SPLOSTs can be useful to support our infrastructure and equipment, while dividing up the financial responsibility to all who live and visit Douglas County.”
Alcarez said impact fees should be charged on new projects coming into the county.
“No more abatements; some counties have done away with abatements,” he said.
Alcarez said he’s the best candidate for District 4 commissioner because he “will bring a business approach that will listen to our citizens.”
As Chairman of the Douglas County DFCS Board, I have helped ensure that every year I have been on the Board, it has come in under budget,” he said. “As someone who has devoted over twenty years of volunteer service to our youth in District 4 as a youth baseball coach for 16 years and youth ministry for 14 years in Douglas County, I have shown that I genuinely care for our community. With the same work ethic I exemplified as the county’s previous Chief Deputy Coroner. I was the first coroner in Douglas County and surrounding counties to win Coroner of the Year from the GBI in 2015. That honor did not come easily. I will and have always backed our first responders. Being the only candidate who has personally worked with our local law enforcement, fire and ems, they know I stand with them. That is why I am the only candidate running for Commissioner that has been endorsed by our Sheriff, Tim Pounds, and our two previous Sheriffs, Phil Miller and Tommy Waldrop. I know how to work with others and break divisiveness. I am the only candidate running for District 4 that Republican and Democrat elected officials endorse. And I will work hard to lower the property taxes for our citizens to relieve them during this time of high inflation and gas prices. I will not vote for any tax increase. I also understand the desires of District 4 constituents. There are needs in District 4, such as paved roads and internet in areas, that must be addressed. There are also a need for better ballparks and additions to our family parks in District 4 and a need for a center for our seniors. The true understanding of District 4 and many of its new and lifelong citizens come from growing up in District 4.”
Shaw said she’s the best candidate for District 4 commissioner because she is a “public servant at heart.”
“My 16 and a half years of experience working in the public sector, serving the needs of the public have prepared me to be a dynamic leader, team-player, and problem-solver,” she said. “My years of volunteering and doing continuing education show how dedicated I am to public service and the professional standards that it requires. I understand the importance of diversity, growth, and the change that is occuring in Georgia, economically, developmentally, and demographically. I am a visionary and change-maker, who will work collaboratively and constructively with others to support legislation and budgets that are in the best interest of the residents and visitors of Douglas County, no matter the background or identity of the citizens being served. I believe a strong sense of personal and professional ethics, accountability, and responsiveness are important to be a successful commissioner. I also believe that a commissioner must stay informed, by being aware of local, state, and national issues and have enough foresight to plan and provide solutions to issues that our community will face.”
