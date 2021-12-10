The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has a full slate of business next week at its final planned meetings of 2021.
The agenda for Monday’s work session is nearly five full pages.
Among the most important items is the adoption of the 2022 budget, which is set for Tuesday’s voting meeting.
As of Friday afternoon, the proposed budget on the county website stood at $103,577,085. However, county Communications Director Rick Martin said earlier this week the proposed budget “is going to change” because it doesn’t include items “each commissioner wants to sponsor.” Martin said he expects the budget will change during the voting meeting Tuesday, which is when the BOC is expected to adopt it.
Under the proposal discussed at the BOC’s Nov. 30 meeting the coroner’s budget would more than double from $204,070 in 2021 to $444,194 in 2022; the jail budget would increase nearly a million dollars; roads would increase from $2.6 million this year to $4.25 million in 2022; Rideshare would drop from $3.17 million to $2.24 million; the probate court budget would drop from $836,396 to $749,867; and felony drug court would increase from $687,694 to $847,059.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County, is scheduled to give a presentation on the Foxhall Hotel and Conference Center Project at Monday’s work sesion.
Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley will discuss the maps for the four district commission districts from the state’s reapportionment office. The county is looking at advertising for a Jan. 4 public hearing on the new maps.
The BOC will also take up approving a contract with CMES, Inc. for $19.7 million for Phase II of the Lee Road Widening and Reconstruction Project using 2016 SPLOST funds and federal funds allocated to the project. Transportation Director Miguel Valentin will discuss the project at Monday’s work session.
The BOC is also expected to discuss adding electric vehicle charging stations at the courthouse at a cost of $7,050.
Monday’s 10 a.m. work session will be via Zoom. Tuesday’s voting meeting will be in-person at the courthouse and will start at 6 p.m. Both meetings can be viewed on the Douglas County Happenings Facebook page.
