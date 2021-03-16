The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote tonight to hire Sharon D. Subadan as the new county administrator.
Subadan is currently the city manager in Albany and was a finalist for the city manager job in Augusta last fall, according to news reports. The Augusta job ultimately went to the other finalist, Odie Donald, the former South Fulton city manager.
If approved by the BOC, Subadan will replace former County Administrator Mark Teal, whose contract wasn’t renewed at the end of 2020.
Teal was county administrator for five years and prior to that worked 11 years in the engineering department where he was development services manager for the county.
The county administrator is charged with running the day-to-day business of the county government, including overseeing a general fund budget of $98.7 million.
Subadan successfully lobbied Albany for a pay increase to $200,000 a year in 2019, according to news reports.
Teal made $172,277 in his final year on the job in Douglas County. Douglas County advertised the county administrator position with a salary range of $165,000-$200,000.
Subadan’s contract in Douglas showing her salary and benefits package wasn’t immediately available.
She has been the city manager in Albany since June of 2015. Albany’s population is about 77,000, which is about half of Douglas County’s population of 145,331.
Before taking the job in Albany, Subadan was deputy manager in Hillsborough County, Fla., according to news reports.
Subadan has over 30 experience in public administration, oversees more than 1,100 employees in Albany and manages a budget of $289.8 million, according to her bio on the City of Albany website.
Subadan graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with an associate’s degree in business with a 4.0 GPA, according to Albany website. She earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Trinity International University. She also has a master’s degree in public leadership from The George Washington University. She is a Certified Public Manager and a Lean Six-Sigma Black Belt “who is passionate about servant leadership in the public sector,” according to the website.
