After nearly three and a half hours of debating, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners failed to pass a 2021 budget during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting.
The budget failed by a 3-1 vote with Kelly Robinson voting for it and Tarenia Carthan, Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell voting against.
The proposed budget was $1 million dollars over a requirement the BOC set for itself after raising taxes 27.8% earlier this year of not exceeding this year’s projected revenue.
Another meeting is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. and the public can speak before the budget discussion takes place.
After debating about probate judge-elect Christina Peterson’s salary and budget and new computer software and budget items for the tax commissioner’s office, a budget of $99.6 million was up for a vote.
Robinson cast the first vote for the $99.6 million proposal and then Carthan and Guider voted no leaving Mitchell with the swing vote.
“We are in a heck of a mess again,” Guider said. “I know we lost the public confidence a long time ago. This is a mockery of the system.”
About two hours were devoted to hashing out a salary and budget for Peterson, who defeated local attorney Leonard Danley in the Democratic primary in June to win the probate judgeship with no Republicans on the ballot in November.
She will replace Hal Hamrick, who is retiring after 16 years in office.
Because Peterson has a law degree and seven years of practicing experience, she is entitled to make upwards to $175,000, which is the top salary for the position as it moves to an Article VI court.
Hambrick made $96,500 in his final year in the position.
Peterson had requested a $1,063,539 budget when she takes office at the end of the year. The BOC had proposed allotting $490,497 in the budget, which is $573,042 less than Peterson’s request.
The BOC finally settled on a $717,495 budget for the probate judge’s office, which includes a $124,798 salary for Peterson. The state mandates that probate judges make at least $88,110, and the BOC was kicking in a top supplement of $36,688.32 for the position.
“She is worth what she is worth,” Robinson said.
Guider disagreed.
“This is way out of whack,” she said. “We’ve got to be sensible. This is way off the grid. We can’t give somebody that never stepped foot in office what they want. We will go broke. This blows the budget. Let her work in the office and then see what she needs.”
During the public speaking segment, there were four citizens that spoke in support of giving Peterson the full salary she requested.
Steve Benton opposed the amount.
“This is a public service job, not a top private law firm,” he said during his address to the BOC.
Peterson made a final plea to the BOC during meeting.
“This budget is necessary so my office can function for the citizens of Douglas County,” she said. “I know some people might be upset but this budget affects the citizens. I ask that you be a leader and not a politician.”
State law also allows for the probate judge to keep fees received for vital records.
This past year, the office collected $71,400 from vital records fees, but Hamrick only elected to keep 50% of the total.
BOC Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said Peterson has indicated she will keep 100% of the fees.
Guider pointed out that would have put Peterson’s salary at more than $200,000 this year if she had been in office.
It was pointed out that the vital records amount changes each year, but it has been over $60,000 in each of the last three years.
“The vital records is fluid,” Jones said. “It is volatile from each year. We have to take that out of the equation.”
However, Guider was still unmoved in her stance but didn’t put up any more argument.
“This is wrong,” Guider said. “Y’all going to do what y’all are going to do anyway. We are wasting time.”
