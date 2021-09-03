The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved hazard pay and COVID-19 vaccine incentives for employees during Tuesday’s meeting.
Full-time county employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 under the measure and part-time employees will get $500.
Hoping to encourage more county employees to get the vaccine, employees who show proof of their full vaccination status by Nov. 1 are eligible to receive a one-time $250 gift card.
Both the hazard pay supplement and the vaccine incentive are being funded by the county’s allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was signed by President Joe Biden after he took office earlier this year.
The county is scheduled to receive up to $28 million from the ARPA.
“We have had a number of positive cases in our various county departments, and despite the setbacks and at times uncomfortable situations, these employees have continued to come back to serve the people of this great county,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “This is our way of showing them our gratitude.”
The estimated cost of the hazard pay bonuses is expected to total $1.5 million while the vaccine incentive could total $240,000 if all employees take advantage of the program.
The city of Douglasville is also expected to pass a resolution next week to use some of its ARPA funds for a vaccine incentive for employees.
During Thursday’s meeting, the city council proposed giving employees $500 for full-time and $250 for part-time workers.
If all employees get vaccinated, it is estimated to cost the city $159,000, which will be taken out of its $13 million portion of the ARPA.
