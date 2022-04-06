The Douglas County Board of Commissioners agreed to advertise for a public hearing on changing the ordinance to prohibit trucks with more than six wheels on certain roads.
During Tuesday’s BOC meeting, a 4-0 vote was cast to advertise for the public to voice its opinion on restricting large trucks on portions of 10 roads in the county.
The roads under consideration include:
• Johnson Road from Mason Creek Road to Pool Road
• Pool Road from Ephesus Church Road to Bill Arp Road (Highway 5)
• Tyson Road from Conners Road until it ends
• Chapel Hill Road from Interstate 20 to Highway 166
• Lee Road from South Sweetwater Church Road to Fairburn Road
• Mount Vernon Road from South Sweetwater Church Road to Fairburn Road
• South Sweetwater Road from Mount Vernon Road to Veterans Memorial Highway
• Post Road from Veterans Memorial Highway to the Carroll County line
• Riverside Parkway from Thornton Road to Fairburn Road
• Malone Road from Huey Road to the city limits
Douglas County Department of Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said citizens have often complained about the noise on the road from the trucks.
Other items approved by the BOC during the meeting:
• Authorized Greystone Power to install 21 school flasher service hookups to various county school flashers at $336 per month, and streetlights at four intersections at $62.25 per month, which will come from the general fund.
• Approved an agreement with Amitrace for $402,882.44 for renovations of the TV control room booth ($214,490), TV set build ($41,890) and third-floor studio at courthouse ($146,502.44), which will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
• Approved a reply to Arpit Realty to reject a request for annexation into the city of Villa Rica. The county attorney said the objection was based on the county and the city of Villa Rica having an agreement on what can be annexed.
• Approved the Fire/EMS Department to accept a $5,000 anonymous donation from a Dec. 14, 2021 check.
