The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has named Alex Betancourt as director of Information Services.
Betancourt served as the Information Technology (IT) Manager for the City of Dunwoody, Georgia and most recently as a Virtual Chief Information Officer consultant for multiple municipalities in the Southeast region of the United States. Betancourt specifically provided expertise service in the states of Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.
“It is a privilege and honor to be serving the Douglas County Board of Commissioners as the Information Services Director,” Betancourt said. “The mission of my department will be to innovate, implement and leverage technology to better serve all citizens of Douglas County.”
Raised in Miami, Florida. Betancourt received his technical training at Miami-Dade College and enjoys camping and all things outdoors with his family.
