SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is offering COVID-19 relief financial assistance to Douglas County citizens. The Douglas County COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide rental, mortgage, and utilities assistance to Douglas County citizens in need. The funds will be administered to the citizens of Douglas County by Vision 21 Concepts, Inc., a local nonprofit organization.
Douglas County is providing $243,646 to be awarded as direct financial assistance to citizens of the county. Eligible expenses will include rent payments, rent arrears payments, utilities and home energy costs, utilities and home energy costs arrears, or mortgage payments and mortgage arrears payments.
The program will launch on March 5, 2021. Eligible Douglas County citizens will have to provide proof of extenuating circumstances and other documentation to qualify for the program. Citizens will be able to apply for up to $2,000 in rental or mortgage assistance, up to $250 for water, and up to $300 for gas and electric utility assistance. The program will be on a first come, first served basis.
“Douglas County understands the importance of providing assistance for citizens who are experiencing financial hardship due to the unforeseen COVID-19 Pandemic,” Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Director of External Affairs stated. “The goal of the Douglas County COVID-19 Relief Fund is to offer some financial resources to help the citizens of Douglas County maintain their pre-COVID-19 quality of life.”
The Douglas County COVID-19 Relief Fund intake application can be completed and submitted with supporting documentation via the Vision 21 Concepts, Inc. website at www.v21concepts.org starting on March 5, 2021.
For more information on the Douglas County COVID-19 Relief Fund, please visit www.celebratedouglascounty.com or email Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Director of External Affairs at tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.
