The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a contract and nearly $3 million in funding for the construction of the Stewart Mill and Reynolds Intersection Improvement Project to move forward.
During last week’s BOC legislative meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to award the contract to the Corbett Group and allocated funds from the 2016 and 2002 SPLOST to pay the project.
Transportation Director Miguel Valentin told the BOC during a Sept. 1 work session that work should begin on the long awaited project by the end of the year.
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said the project consists of adding a turn lane from Stewart Mill onto Reynolds for motorists coming from Chapel Hill Road.
“I’ve been fighting for this for a long time,” said Guider, whose district runs through Reynolds Road.
The BOC approved $2.1 million that was allocated through the 2016 SPLOST and an additional allocation of $640,000 in 2016 SPLOST from funds from the Lee Road Phase II Widening project.
In addition, $149,315.04 will come from the remaining 2002 SPLOST Transportation funds.
The intersection was washed out during the 2009 floods.
“The project would have started a long time ago, but we ran out of funds,” Guider said.
District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said she was pleased to see the project move forward.
Valentin said early construction will consist of clearing the right of way, cutting trees down and moving utilities.
“There will be some activity out there,” he told commissioners. “And then I would anticipate the actual construction to begin in earnest in the new year. It is slated to take a year to complete. So by the end of 2023 it probably should be wrapped up.”
