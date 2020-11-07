A recent 27.8% property tax rate hike, a county hiring freeze and public safety officials being furloughed didn’t prevent the Douglas County Board of Commissioners from approving the part-time contracts for three on-call back-up deputy coroners during Thursday morning’s meeting.
By a 4-1 vote, the BOC approved the replacement position of one deputy coroner and the hiring of three back-up support positions. District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider was the lone vote against the move.
Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin now has six deputy coroners. By comparison, the coroners in neighboring Carroll and Paulding counties, which are similar in population to Douglas, have just two deputies each.
Godwin is part-time and at of the beginning of 2020 earned a salary of $33,747.58. Her assistants are paid on a per-call basis, with the amount depending on the nature of the call. Deputy coroners are paid $175 for an investigation, $100 to transport a body to the county morgue and $165 if the body has to be transported to the state medical examiner’s office in DeKalb County. The most a deputy can make on one case is $440.
“We need these positions in case someone gets sick, hurt or goes on vacation,” Godwin told the BOC before its vote. “The budget has not changed. The only time we are over budget is if we have more deaths than we originally budgeted for.”
Guider argued against the move. At one point during the discussion, Guider and Godwin had a heated exchange.
“Have people in the county suddenly gotten fat that you need to send two people on a call?,” Guider asked Godwin.
Guider added: “I will not enable her with my vote for this measure.”
Godwin shot back at Guider: “We need extra deputies for back-up calls. I’ve never said people have gotten fat. I don’t know where you got that from.”
Other commissioners pointed out that the coroner’s office is part of public safety and should be “funded” as such.
“It would be the same if the sheriff or fire chief came to me with a request,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We have to make sure our coroner is taken care of.”
During her four-year tenure, Godwin has come under constant public scrutiny for her spending requests, which started with her request that the BOC raise her salary more than 80% a few months after she took office in 2017.
She was reelected this year, defeating a primary challenger in June and running unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election.
Jones told the other commissioners on Thursday they shouldn’t spend the next four years discussing the importance of the coroner’s office.
County resident Sharon Bachtel spoke during the public comment section of the virtual meeting, and chastised the commissioners for even considering the measure in light of the property tax increase and the furloughing of other public safety personnel.
“You raised my property taxes, and said there is a hiring freeze,” Bachtel said. “If the coroner has some extra money, it should be used to pay the firefighters, and not furlough them.”
Commissioner Henry Mitchell told Godwin not to “over concern” herself about the money if she needs to use back-up personnel. He asked that Godwin keep the BOC “in the loop” so they won’t be surprised by extra spending by the coroner’s office.
“If you need two people to go out on a call, we want people to be treated with respect and dignity when their loved one has died,” Mitchell said. “We will deal with (the cost).”
