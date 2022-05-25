Trucks over six wheels will no longer be able to use certain roads in the county under a new ordinance passed by the Board of Commissioners during a May 17 legislative session.
The BOC voted unanimously to ban trucks over six wheels from using 11 roads as ‘cut through’ routes to reach a certain destination.
Several citizens spoke out in favor of the traffic regulations.
“This is very much in line as to what our community wants,” Whitney Kenner Jones said.
The new amendment will include Johnston Road (from Mason Creek Road to Pool Road), Pool Road (from Ephesus Church to Bill Arp), Tyson Road (from Conners Road to it ends), Chapel Hill Road (from Interstate 20 to Highway 166), Lee Road (from South Sweetwater Church to Fairburn Road), Mount Vernon Road (from South Sweetwater Church to Fairburn Road), South Sweetwater Road (Mount Vernon Road to Veterans Memorial Highway), Post Road (from Veterans Memorial Highway to the Carroll County line), Riverside Parkway (from Thornton Road to Fairburn Road, Malone Road (from Huey Road to the city limits), and Huey Road (from Malone Road to Industrial Access Road).
Keith Rhett, a 16-year resident of the county, said he would like to see fines increased for violators as a way of enforcing the new ordinance.
“There are trucks parked on the side of the road,” Rhett said. “It has been very unsafe with trucks speeding. With the speed limit reduced, it has encouraged more safety for the residents.”
James Sumners spoke out against the ordinance as he said it would encourage more truck traffic on Highway 5.
“My fear if this goes through (is it) will shift traffic to Highway 5,” he said. “I’m a bike rider. I would be in favor of this if it included Highway 5.”
Lt. John Jewel, a supervisor with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division, said they have been actively trying to keep unnecessary truck traffic off of the Riverside Parkway area.
“We get a lot of calls,” Jewell told the BOC. “We went to the businesses to tell them to get the word out. We have impounded several trucks.”
He said since the speed limit has been reduced from 55 to 45 mph, they have caught a few trucks speeding in that area.
However, he said they don’t have the manpower to be there 24 hours a day.
“We do go to Riverside when we get a complaint,” Jewel said. “We cite them and tell them to move on. We can only work with the manpower we have.”
Commissioner Henry Mitchell did acknowledge that it will be a tough ordinance to enforce.
“If they are making deliveries, they have a right to be there,” Mitchell said. “It is always the toughest part of it is the enforcement. The purpose is to stop the cut through traffic.”
