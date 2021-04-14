The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 to proclaim the week of April 18-24, 2021, as Crime Victims’ Rights Week during a legislative voting meeting last week.
The BOC also reaffirmed Douglas County’s commitment to creating a victim service and criminal justice response that assists all victims of crime during Crime Victims’ Week and throughout the year.
Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine, who made history at the beginning of the year as the first female and person of color to hold her office, read the proclamation during the virtual Commission meeting.
“Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity to join the national efforts of recognizing national crime victims’ rights week,” Racine said. “While this is a national event, we are proud of the support of our community and the commissioners to affirm our position in supporting victims’ rights. I also want to thank the essential workers in our community and in our office that are doing the work, such as our victims witness advocates, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime.”
After reading the proclamation, Chairman Romona Jackson Jones acknowledged the importance of supporting National Crime Victims’ Rights Week here in Douglas County and strengthening a program that always needs attention.
Before the unanimous vote was delivered, Vice Chair and District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson asked what type of support is provided for survivors?
District Attorney Racine addressed the question with a real-world perspective providing in depth details. “When talking about survivors who endure horrific crimes, the first step we do through our victim advocates is assess what their needs may be,” Racine said. “It depends on what resources they need. It could be housing, food assistance or maybe emotional or therapeutic support. Sometimes it could be mental health support. Our office has restrictions on what we could do and we are humble enough to know that, which is why we continuously partner with community service providers to help us make sure our victims receive a holistic approach when they are going through the criminal justice system and they are receiving the services they need to truly be restored from the crimes they have endured.”
Once Jones called for a motion to approve the proclamation, District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider responded in agreement and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell second the motion. Moments later, the BOC began casting their votes and Jones acknowledged the motion carried.
“We appreciate all the hard work that you and your staff are providing here in Douglas County,” Jones said. “Not only related to crimes of victims’ rights but everything you do to protect the judicial system and also the citizens here in Douglas County.”
— Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.