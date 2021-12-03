The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discussed its proposed $103.5 million 2022 budget during an in-person public hearing on Tuesday.
Interim Director of Finance Roselyn Miller presented the budget to the BOC, which includes increases for probate court, the coroner, and the tax commissioner’s office.
The proposed budget is about $1 million less than the 2021 revenues collected by the county.
“You put a policy in place that helped guide us through this process,” Miller said. “We had $114 million requested from department heads. We used last year’s revenue to get us to the budget. This forces control and review of the revenue.”
The BOC will hold another public hearing on Dec. 14 before it votes on the budget.
Property taxes will make up 56% of the budget, which is the largest revenue source for the county. The county spends 36% of the budget on public safety.
Miller said that about $1 million will go into the fund balance to increase it to $29 million, if the BOC sticks to the budget.
Miller said the finance department used a 93% collection rate to establish the budget.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said the norm has been 96% in the past, and asked Miller where the additional money would go if the collection rate exceeds the current estimate.
“We will collect a lot more than that,” Guider said.
“There is no padding in the budget,” Miller said. “What you have is what it takes to run the government. You can come back in July and make some adjustments. Douglas County will look healthy. There is some growth.”
Commissioner Henry Mitchell agreed.
“I think there are some adjustments that can be made,” he said.
The proposed budget includes a decrease of $86,529 for the probate court.
In the 2021 budget, the probate court had a $836,396 budget in Judge Christina Peterson’s first year in office. Under the 2022 proposal, the probate court budget would drop to $749,867.
The coroner’s budget stands to increase by $240,124 in 2022 if approved by the BOC. The 2021 adopted budget for the coroner’s office was $204,070. The 2022 proposed budget for the coroner is $444,194.
The S.H.A.R.E. House budget stays the same in the 2022 budget.
The overall health and welfare budget, which includes senior citizen services, board of health and Family and Children Services will be cut by $7,532 in the proposed budget.
Salary increases for county employees, including public safety, will be covered under $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The county will use 27% of the ARPA funding for pay increases for firefighters, EMS, the sheriff’s office, code enforcement, animal services and the coroner’s office the next two years.
In 2024, the county will have to fund the salary increases through revenue collected or its fund balance.
Miller said the county seems in good shape to fund the salary increases without dipping into the reserves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.