The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is proposing a millage rate that would amount to a 12.41% tax rate increase.
The BOC plans to have the three public hearings required by the state on the tax increase via Zoom on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
Last year, the BOC, citing a pandemic-related budget shortfall, set the tax rate at 12.563 mills, an increase of 27.8% over the rollback rate, which is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s tax rate.
The tax digest, or value of all taxable property, increased again this year, meaning those whose assessed property values increase will pay more in taxes unless governments adjust their tax rates lower to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
The BOC tentatively plans to adopt a millage rate of 13.563 mills this year and would have to lower it to at least 12.089 mills to avoid what the state considers a tax increase, according to state-mandated legal advertisements in today’s Sentinel.
The county estimates the tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 to be about $118 and the proposed increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 to be about $133.
“The proposed increase in the millage rate to aid in economic development growth for Douglas County is currently in the discussion phase,” County spokesman Rick Martin said in an emailed statement Monday afternoon. “The proposal will go before the Board of Commissioners for a vote on Aug. 31, 2021.”
Martin said the virtual public hearings on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 are opportunities for citizens to “weigh in on the proposed millage rate increase. …”
The BOC returned to in-person meetings this month. Martin did not respond to a question about why the public hearings on the millage are being held virtually via Zoom.
Citizens who want to speak during the virtual public hearings should contact County Clerk Lisa Watson via email (lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us) or phone (770-920-7416) by noon on the day before the hearing they would like to speak at.
The BOC’s decision to raise taxes again this year comes on the heels of similar decisions by the Board of Education and Douglasville City Council.
The BOE plans to adopt a millage rate that is 12.99% more than the rollback rate and the Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a millage rate that is 5.61% above the rollback rate.
The BOE plans in-person public hearings on its proposed increase Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.
The city council held two in-person hearings on its proposed increase Monday and plans a third hearing Sept. 2.
Greg Denney, chief financial officer for Douglas County Schools, said that while the state requires the district to advertise a 12.99% tax increase, the school system’s FY22 budget is only increasing about 5% from $253 million last year to $266 million this year.
Denney said the fact that the district will collect about $2 million less this year than last year even though the tax rate increase the BOE has to advertise is over 7% more this year is due to an increase in reassessed property values by the county from $272 million to $599 million.
“Last year our digest increased 5.31% and the school system had a $5.4 million increase,” Superintendent Trent North said. “Out of that $5.4 million we have to pay the state $1.2 million. This year our tax digest increased 12.99% and we’re only receiving a $3.4 million increase in money.”
North said that roughly $6.5 million of the $13 million increase in the budget this year is attributable to 5% pay raises the district is giving all teachers and paraprofessionals and the 2% raises being given to other employees.
The city of Douglasville’s overall millage rate is comprised of the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) rate and the Bond rate for the Public Safety building.
While the city does not plan to adopt the rollback rate, the proposed M&O rate for 2022 of 7.211 mills has been the same since 2015, according to city spokesman Jason Post. The City of Douglasville was able to lower the bond millage from 1.068 mills down to 0.93 mills, reducing the city’s overall proposed millage rate by 1.67% from 8.279 mills to 8.141 mills, Post said.
