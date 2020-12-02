The Douglas County Board of Commissioners was presented with a $98.2 million dollar budget for 2021 during Tuesday’s meeting.
BOC members will face the challenge of meeting the county’s needs next year while operating within constraints of revenue from 2020.
Before raising property taxes 27.8% in August to cover a budget shortfall in 2020, the BOC “tied its hands” by committing to a 2021 budget based on revenue collected this year.
The BOC was trying to avoid another budget debacle that was created by overspending and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones had pledged a “flat and tight” budget in August after voting 3-2 to raise property taxes at the dismay of property owners during a pandemic.
The proposed budget, which will be voted on Dec. 15 during a BOC meeting, features an 8.25% across the board cut in operating costs.
There are no salary cuts, but the BOC has instated a hiring freeze and eliminated some vacant positions.
“Knowing 2021 will be like 2020, we had to double down on our expenses,” Jones said.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, who voted against last year’s budget and the property tax increase, called the 2021 proposed budget a “good start” for the BOC.
“It is a good start as long as they don’t throw in a bunch of stuff in the end,” she said. “I will be watching for any unexpected things. I’m glad we cut the expenditures back to the 2020 revenue. This is much better than last year.”
During the public speaking part of the meeting, resident Sharon Bachtel expressed concerns about whether the BOC could stick to the proposed budget.
“Last December we were told by a commissioner that we had enough money for any disaster,” Bachtel said during the virtual meeting. “Three commissioners voted in a budget that was $5 million over estimated revenue, which left the county in the red. This commission has a spending problem. You must learn to say no.”
The BOC has deferred some expenses until March so they can get a better feel of how 2021 revenues will take shape.
According to 2020 budget figures, property taxes are the biggest revenue stream for the county.
The county gets 57% of its budget from tax collections. Officials estimate a 93% collection rate from property taxes.
“If anybody says that the budget was not affected by the pandemic, I will disagree,” Commissioner Kelly Robinson said. “We may not have much cash, but we don’t have any debt.”
Commissioners Henry Mitchell and Guider voted against the 2020 budget and against the property tax hike increase in August to make up for the shortfall.
The county’s financial advisor, David Corbin, along with Mitchell and Guider, said during tax rate hearings that the 2020 budget was doomed from its passage.
Parks and recreation improvements might be put on the back burner and the new senior center and recreation center might only operate half the year because of low revenue stream, according to officials.
However, the BOC pledged that public safety will not be affected by the proposed 2021 budget.
“We always need more money,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said. “We can’t tax the taxpayers to death. The citizens will be missing out on some things. We have a lot of needs with COVID. This is a struggle for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.