The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted at a called meeting Friday to raise the starting salaries for sheriff’s deputies in the county to $58,500.
The motion by District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez passed by a 3-2 vote and came at the end of an hour-and-half long meeting.
Commissioners Ricky Dobbs and Kelly Robinson voted with Alcarez for the raises, while Chairman Phil Miller and Vice Chair Tarenia Carthan voted against.
“This puts us above Paulding and Carroll and a lot of the surrounding counties,” Alcarez said after the meeting. “I want the best of the best. I want the crime out of our county. I want our community to be safe. And the only way to do that is to be fully staffed and have deputies on the road.”
Sheriff Tim Pounds said during the meeting he is short close to 50 deputies. After the raises were passed Friday, the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook, announcing the increases and encouraging those interested in employment with the sheriff’s office to go to TeamDCSO.com for more information.
Miller served as sheriff for 16 years before being pulled out of retirement earlier this year to serve as chairman when the former chairman was indicted.
“The thing that I hear most from the people of this community is that they’re tired of their taxes being raised,” Miller said. “I don’t want to raise their taxes. And I want to take care of law enforcement. It’s near and dear to my heart.”
Prior to the vote on the sheriff’s office raises, the BOC approved the 2023 county millage rate. The BOC voted 5-0 to lower the millage from the 12.563 mills adopted last year to 12.313 mills, slightly above the 12.256 rollback rate.
The raises for the sheriff’s office will come from the county’s fund balance. Roselyn Miller, the county’s finance director, said that looking ahead to the 2024 budget, the county will have to make cuts elsewhere to pay for the raises and other required spending.
Alcarez said that in a recent county’s recent survey, citizens ranked public safety No. 1.
“The funds are there,” he said during the meeting. “We’ve got the money. And I wouldn’t put my life on the line, to be honest with you, for $58,500 a year.”
Also Friday, the BOC ratified the Board of Education’s millage rate of 18.99 mills. The BOE set its millage rate at a meeting Tuesday. The rate adopted by the school board is lower than the 19.50 mills set last year, but is still an increase of 2.37% over the rollback rate of 18.551.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.