SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during their Oct. 20 meeting to proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Douglas County.
“It’s extremely significant for us to address breast cancer and make citizens aware,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “It’s an honor to proclaim this month as Breast Cancer Awareness Month because I feel it’s vitally important, we address ways to help with early detection and screening for men and women to be aware of.”
For Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is particularly worthy of attention.
“Breast Cancer Awareness month is a very personal and real reminder that we must continue to support those who are fighting the disease, admire those who are survivors of the disease, and honor our love ones who were taken away from us due to the disease,” Carthan said. “Early detection and treatment are crucial but so is finding a cure and therefore we must never give up hope and do all we can to help those individuals and families of breast cancer.”
Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer found in women in the United States and is the leading cause of cancer death for women with one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Also, more than 2,500 men will likely be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer in year of 2020.
Due to the seriousness of this disease, the leadership of Douglas County encourages women and men to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other methods of screening. It is a proven record that with detected early and with improved treatment options, the chance of death from breast cancer has decreased significantly in the last decade.
During the month of October, Douglas County remembers those lost to this terrible disease and their grieving families. We also stand strong with those currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis. By raising awareness of breast cancer and supporting research, prevention, and early detection, we will move closer to eradicating this disease.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jones and Carthan have initiated a Virtual Breast Cancer Symposium featuring four women sharing their personal stories on how breast cancer has personally affected them.
The video was produced by the team at dctv 23, Douglas County government’s access channel and Commissioner Carthan’s Legislative Aide, Kristy Walker. The symposium will be unveiled on Douglas County’s government website www.celebratedouglascounty.com and available on the county’s social media platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.