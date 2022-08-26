The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 at a called meeting Thursday to adopt a tax rate of 12.56 mills for 2022.
The millage rate adopted is the same rate adopted last year and represents a 5.33% tax rate increase over the rollback rate.
Last week, the Douglas County Board of Education adopted its maintenance and operations and bond millage rates at 9.67% over the rollback rate.
Several citizens spoke at the final public hearing on Thursday before the BOC voted.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider cast the only no vote among the five commissioners.
“Enough is enough,” Guider said. “The budget drives the tax rate. The spending drives the tax rate.”
Last year, the BOC adopted a $110 million budget for 2022.
“All of you have valid points, but you are kind of missing some pieces,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said when addressing the audience. “The Board of Commissioners does not spend your money. We appropriate it to 27 departments. We don’t say this is what you should spend. All we do is appropriate.”
The increase adopted by the BOC is expected to result in $47.06 in additional taxes on a home with a fair market value of $200,000, the BOC reports. A non-homestead property with a value of $225,000 would pay $57.24 in additional taxes under the tax rate increase adopted Thursday.
The Board of Education, meanwhile, set its tax rates Aug. 16 by a unanimous vote, according to Kenya Elder, executive director of communications for the school system. The BOE set its M&O millage at 19.50 mills and the bond millage at 0.5 mills. The rates set are a 9.67% increase over the rollback rate and are considered a tax increase by the state.
The millage rates set by the BOE are expected to result in an extra $120.40 in taxes paid on a home with a fair market value of $175,000, the school board reports. A non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 is expected to see $137.60 in additional taxes.
The City of Douglasville plans a tentative 9.24% tax rate increase over the rollback rate. The Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a maintenance and operations millage of 7.211, the same rate adopted last year. The city plans to lower its bond millage from 0.90 mills down to 0.792 mills. A home with a fair market value of $250,000 would see an increase of $152.50 in additional taxes, the city estimates.
The Douglasville City Council held hearings on the proposed increase Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. A final hearing and adoption of the millage rates are set for Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
The City of Villa Rica plans a tentative 8.26% increase over the rollback rate. The Villa Rica City Council plans to adopt a millage rate of 6.25, the same rate adopted last year. A home with a fair market value of $262,500 would see an additional $50.09 in taxes and the increase on a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 would be $57.24, the city reports.
The Villa Rica City Council held hearings on the proposed increase Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. A final hearing and adoption of the millage rate is set for Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
The millage rate is a calculation of property taxes based on the tax digest, or the combined taxable value of all property minus exemptions.
Taxable value is not the same as a property’s market value. The market value is based on what a house would be worth to a buyer and is not set by any taxing authority. The only thing those agencies do is assess a new tax value every year, a value which is set by state law at 40% of a property’s market value. Thus, a home that can be sold for $100,000 is assessed a tax value of $40,000.
And because property values generally rise due to inflation and new growth, the state requires taxing authorities like the cities, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate.
That rollback rate is intended to produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year, as if there had been no reassessment.
Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel contributed to this report.
