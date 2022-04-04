The Douglas County government’s Communications Department is requesting the Board of Commissioners approve over $400,000 in improvements by using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Communications Director Rick Martin and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, who chairs the Programming Committee, made the request during Monday morning’s BOC work session.
Martin said the department chose Amitrace to make the $402,882.44 improvements and renovations for county broadcasting.
If approved at Tuesday’s voting meeting, $214,490 will go towards a TV control room booth, $41,890 will go for a TV set build and $146,502.44 will be spent on a third-floor studio in the courthouse.
“Throughout the pandemic we have tried to keep the citizens informed by broadcasting meetings and committee meetings,” Martin said to the BOC. “We tried to have it occur without interruptions but that hasn’t been the case. Technology has advanced but our equipment has not.”
Oftentimes citizens will make complaints during online broadcasts of meetings about the poor sound quality and the loss of the programming feed.
Mitchell also acknowledges that the equipment needs updating.
“We haven’t been able to keep up with technology,” he said. “With this upgrade we look to keep us ahead of the curve or on top of the curve. We are getting there now. I think this will be a worthwhile move to put us where we need to be. We want to have excellent programing.”
District 4 Commissioner Ann Guider questioned if the contract should have been bid out because of the high dollar amount.
Mitchell said because of the technical aspect involved that few companies have that type of expertise.
Both Mitchell and Martin said they solicited the contract proposal to four companies as directed by the previous county administrator.
“It is obvious that the equipment is old,” District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson said. “Hopefully it will address the concerns. Our citizens deserve better.”
Robinson said the BOC voted to use a certain percentage of American Rescue Plan funding be used towards technology.”
