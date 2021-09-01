The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to adopt a millage rate that is 3.92% over the rollback rate.
Commissioners set the tax rate at 12.563 mills, which is identical to the rate adopted last year. However, because the tax digest grew, the BOC would have had to adopt a rollback rate of 12.089 mills to collect the same amount of tax revenue collected last year and avoid what the state considers a tax increase on county property owners.
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider cast the lone vote against the tax increase.
Guider said after the meeting the county saved $5-6 million last year by cutting expenses. And she noted the county has a “healthy” reserve fund balance of about $17 million.
Guider said 1 mill is worth about $5 million in Douglas County. She said the extra roughly $2 million in tax revenue generated by the 0.474 mill difference in the rate adopted Tuesday and the rollback rate “was not going to kill the county.”
Before Tuesday’s vote, commissioners heard from several citizens who were against the tax increase.
The BOC had been looking at adopting a tax rate of 13.563 mills, which would have been a 12.41% tax rate hike.
The extra 1 mill that was removed during the meeting had been earmarked for the county’s development authority, Guider said.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said during the meeting that last year’s 27.8% tax rate increase was due to the pandemic “and only God controls that.”
In a release Wednesday announcing the millage rate would stay the same, Jones again stressed the challenges brought by the pandemic.
“Due to the unforeseen challenges associated with this ongoing pandemic, we must remain steady yet considerate of our citizens’ financial burdens associated with this volatile virus; therefore, raising the millage rate by 1 mill was never an option for me,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “We’ve always tried to be good stewards and we will continue to double down on expenses. If possible, I would recommend a roll back every year as I did in prior years if circumstances were normal.”
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell and District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson also issued statements in Wednesday’s release on the millage rate.
“I’ve never been a proponent of raising the millage rate, but I understand the needs of my community and what they are asking for,” Mitchell said. “The question becomes, how do you fund those needs?”
“I appreciate the citizens’ opinions on this issue,” Robinson said. “The question is how do we fund economic development? Do we use property taxes, or do we use SPLOST dollars? All of this is a choice.”
