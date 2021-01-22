Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said she is working on an air-tight, checks and balance system for commissioners to submit their monthly credit card expense reimbursements.
The BOC got into a lengthy discussion at their meeting earlier this week before finally approving individual commissioners’ expenses for December.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider had asked that the BOC table the individual expenses until further discussion and more paperwork could be provided.
The measure failed and the BOC approved the expenses by a 3-0 vote with Jones and Guider abstaining.
“We are not investigators of each other’s receipts,” Jones said. “We have been doing well on the honor system, and I trust all of us.”
Under the current system, commissioners submit their expenses to be approved by a vote. Once they are approved, they are turned over to the finance department for payment.
Jones said that she and the county’s chief financial advisor, David Corbin, will look at a process to adopt for monthly expense reports.
“It don’t make any sense that we approve the expenses, and then they are sent to finance to be vetted,” Jones said. “The receipts need to be in order and corrected and then supplied to us for a vote.”
Some of the commissioners took it as a personal attack.
“I’m not sure where this is coming from,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said. “Ethically we have all taken an oath.”
Guider questioned three CVS Pharmacy gift cards that Carthan purchased that totaled $250.
Carthan explained the gift cards were for a Senior Initiative Health Program that she helped to support. Carthan pointed out that the deed was highlighted in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) newsletter.
“This isn’t mean-spirited,” Guider said. “You have a receipt for gift cards and it doesn’t say who the gift cards are given to or what purpose they are for.”
Home-to-home Uber rides by Commissioner Kelly Robinson was also brought into question. Robinson explained that he had the wrong date for a meeting and returned back home. The total expense for the trip totaled $18.73, according to Robinson’s expense report.
In all, Robinson, who said he is legally blind, spent $366.43 on transportation.
“To some people it is about control,” Robinson said. “If you don’t agree, vote no. We have never tabled expense reports.”
Guider called it poor accounting and expressed a need for the commissioners to leave a paper trail for accounting purposes.
“We are just rubber-stamping incomplete paperwork,” Guider said. “This is not our money. This is the taxpayers’ money. They want us to be transparent. It is just a matter of correcting the paperwork. I don’t know why this is a personal attack.”
