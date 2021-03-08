SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced last week the launch of the planning process for Douglas Forward 2025, a five year strategic plan that will provide the framework for meeting the current needs of citizens and plans for the future growth of the community.
The Douglas Forward 2025 strategic plan will serve as a guiding document for the Board of Commissioners when setting the priorities and policy for the administration and will allow the county to operate in a unified manner.
“The purpose of the strategic plan is to set a clear vision and list of priorities to accomplish by the year 2025,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We want to make sure citizens throughout the county are heard, valued, and involved in this process. As the county’s diverse population continues to grow, it is crucial to ensure the plan highlights the most important ideals for the community.”
Throughout the process Jones, district commissioners and other facilitators will host an estimated 50 virtual listening sessions with residents to collectively bring forth ideas that will ensure a cohesive vision for the county’s future. These sessions will allow citizens and community stakeholders to be involved in the entire process. To maintain transparency, video recordings and printed summaries from each listening session will be provided to the public on all county platforms. The information gathered in these sessions along with other collected data will assist in the plan development.
“The Board of Commissioners are collectively committed to extensively engaging a wide spectrum of stakeholders in developing the strategic plan,” Director of External Affairs Tiffany Stewart-Stanley said. “For this strategic planning process to be successful, it is imperative for Douglas Forward 2025 to include input from a vast array of constituents to effectively outline goals and measurable outcomes for Douglas County.”
The strategic planning efforts will be led by the Department of External Affairs along with a team of county employees with a variety set of skills. Lionheart Consulting Group, LLC will also provide support and guidance for the strategic plan. Lionheart Consulting Group, LLC provides advisory services across all industries to help organizations drive institutional change, build leadership capacity, mitigate franchise and reputation risk with a particular focus on strategic planning, diversity programs, and corporate social responsibility.
For more information on Douglas Forward 2025, please visit www.celebratedouglascounty.com or email DouglasForward2025@co.douglas.ga.us.
