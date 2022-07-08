The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has joined a statewide group in hopes of streamlining and managing its bidding processes for upcoming projects.
According to a news release from the BOC, it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group where it will publish upcoming bid opportunities on the system.
Georgia Purchasing Group consists of 24 participating agencies across the state to form a large vendor pool of candidates.
Potential vendors can register online at the bidnet direct website. The county joined the purchasing group last month.
The Georgia Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Georgia government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process, according to a BOC news release.
It is a no-cost sourcing tool.
“Our valued vendors can now save time and paper,” said LaTonya Ammons, Director of Procurement for the BOC.
Ammons calls it a win for both the county and potential vendors.
“They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state,” Ammons said. “We invite all of our current vendors to register on the Georgia Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities.”
One of the main advantages for joining the system is to eliminate the paperwork process.
Joining the group will help the county and vendors save time.
The Georgia Purchasing Group offers a service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts, according to the BOC news release.
Registered vendors have access to not only Douglas County bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
